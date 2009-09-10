Guitar Hero
Activision, Grohl and Novoselic to Love: You Lie
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Beatles, Nirvana and the Video Game Culture War
The dueling responses to video games featuring the likeness of The Beatles and Kurt Cobain speak wonders about the respective fan bases of those musicians. The Cobain faithful, on one hand, are horrified that a certain cash-crazed widow would lice.. more
Sep 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barack Obama for President
Barack Obama is the best candidate to lead this country in the 21st century.Insteadof becoming mired in the political and racial divisions of the past,Obama is offering this nation a f,News Features more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 2 Comments
Creature From the Black Lagoon
Cheap scares, a busty bathing beauty and an unlikely whiff of romance combined to create t Creature From the Black Lagoon ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Michelle Obama
On the eve of Wisconsin’s high-profile primary, Barack Obama will make his closing Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee