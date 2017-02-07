RSS
Guitar Rock
Cloud Nothings Tone Down The Anger, Just a Little
Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Look Beyond the Milky Way: A Primer for The Church
Talk about persistence. Throughout the course of their 27-year career, The Church have been kicked around, shat on and outright ignored, neglected by both the sales charts and the music press alike. Even their lone Top 40 single—“Under the Mil.. more
May 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dalek
Unlike so many other abstract hip-hop artists who create only flimsy, vaguely dreamlike s We Don’t Need To Whisper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
