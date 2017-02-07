Guitar Rock

RSS

musicgateway_cloudnothings_a_byjesselirola.jpg.jpe

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Music Feature

blogimage1063.jpe

Talk about persistence. Throughout the course of their 27-year career, The Church have been kicked around, shat on and outright ignored, neglected by both the sales charts and the music press alike. Even their lone Top 40 single—“Under the Mil.. more

May 13, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1063.jpe

Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

