RSS

Guitar

music.jpg.jpe

Mary J. Blige guitarist Shonn Hinton assembled a lineup of ace Milwaukee players for his new band. more

Dec 29, 2015 9:31 PM Music Feature

calamari_sisters.jpg.jpe

DanLavender, Jay Falzone and Stephen Smith have found that specific comic goldminethat is cultural humor. The same stage forces which find people seeminglyinexplicably drawn Catholics to singing nuns and various other types to nicheperformance.. more

Oct 29, 2014 7:55 AM Theater

081114_boris-42.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

When you take your band name from the lyrics of a Melvins song, people are bound to expect a certain kind of sound, but while experimental Japanese trio Boris delivers on the kind of sludgy, stoner,Concert Reviews more

Aug 12, 2014 10:29 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

wye oak 2014 concert turner hall ballroom shriek.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

siegerwalk_fullsize_story1.jpg.jpe

The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more

Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM Local Music

Mark Lansing’s Hendrix-style guitar pyrotechnics took him from Milwaukee to session work in California, although he maintains a consistent presence on the Wisconsin circuit. Solstice heralds his solo debut. And it's solo all the more

Mar 14, 2013 1:25 AM Album Reviews

7a387b3412568198e09872e4ef190cca.jpg.jpe

Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more

Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Music Feature

otc.jpg.jpe

Few guitarist-singers explode onto the scene as quietly and swiftly as Joe Wray. The 33-year-old Milwaukeean traveled the world as a Marine, spent time on the East Coast, and then found his passion as a musician, literally more

Dec 20, 2012 4:13 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage19303.jpe

In what may be best described as progressive swamp blues, Louisiana six-string maestro Sonny Landreth eschews his well-practiced brand of down-home boogie, muscled-up roadhouse rock... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19019.jpe

Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18682.jpe

Guitarist Jack Grassel has long been one of Milwaukee's most proficient (and prolific) jazz musicians, and singer Jill Jensen has been his partner in marriage and music since before the present century began. On Jack and Jill Jazz, Grassel'... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10866.jpe

The well-attended Present Music (PM) concert last Saturday evening at Turner Hall was a trip to the Middle East, with music by an Israeli composer, an American composer with Turkish ties, and an American-Iraqi. If only peace talks were this... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

...when even the ref is trying to keep from laughing at you.... more

Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Deadspin has a screen grab of Owen Daniels Facebook status talking about how he's holding out from organized team activities since he's unhappy with the contract he's been offered.According to the Houston Chronicle: Daniels, 26, who had participat.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

On Tuesday March 10th, from 6pm – 9:30pm, Acacia Theatre Company will be holding auditions for The Great Divorce. The Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of a play based on the C.S. Lewis novel of the same name. Something of a more.. more

Feb 28, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2697.jpe

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4301.jpe

Onsunny days the light streams into the large windows of A Taste of ArtCoffee Bar & Deli (4701 W. Lisbon Ave.). Standard offerings ofcoffee drinks and fruit smoothies get a boost from a menu that s,Dining Out more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage3853.jpe

One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense prog,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3620.jpe

Thenewly constructed location on Capitol Drive sits on a spot onceoccupied by Seigo’s restaurant. The spacious barroom features a centerbar that is topped with tequila bottles. Alarge, sunny di,Dining Out more

Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

blogimage2784.jpe

With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and its “leave me alone and let me get stoned” mentality, Cracker’s best-known hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Campe... more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES