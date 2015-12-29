Guitar
Shonn Hinton & Shotgun keep it local
Mary J. Blige guitarist Shonn Hinton assembled a lineup of ace Milwaukee players for his new band. more
Dec 29, 2015 9:31 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
The Calamari Sisters Come To Milwaukee
DanLavender, Jay Falzone and Stephen Smith have found that specific comic goldminethat is cultural humor. The same stage forces which find people seeminglyinexplicably drawn Catholics to singing nuns and various other types to nicheperformance.. more
Oct 29, 2014 7:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris @ Turner Hall Ballroom
When you take your band name from the lyrics of a Melvins song, people are bound to expect a certain kind of sound, but while experimental Japanese trio Boris delivers on the kind of sludgy, stoner,Concert Reviews more
Aug 12, 2014 10:29 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Wye Oak @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
A Walk in the Park with John Sieger and Greg Koch
The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more
Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Mark Lansing
Mark Lansing’s Hendrix-style guitar pyrotechnics took him from Milwaukee to session work in California, although he maintains a consistent presence on the Wisconsin circuit. Solstice heralds his solo debut. And it's solo all the more
Mar 14, 2013 1:25 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Paper Holland’s Long-in-the-Making Debut
Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more
Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Not Your Average Joe
Few guitarist-singers explode onto the scene as quietly and swiftly as Joe Wray. The 33-year-old Milwaukeean traveled the world as a Marine, spent time on the East Coast, and then found his passion as a musician, literally more
Dec 20, 2012 4:13 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
Sonny Landreth
In what may be best described as progressive swamp blues, Louisiana six-string maestro Sonny Landreth eschews his well-practiced brand of down-home boogie, muscled-up roadhouse rock... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen
Guitarist Jack Grassel has long been one of Milwaukee's most proficient (and prolific) jazz musicians, and singer Jill Jensen has been his partner in marriage and music since before the present century began. On Jack and Jill Jazz, Grassel'... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Safaafir, Present Music Shine at Turner Hall
The well-attended Present Music (PM) concert last Saturday evening at Turner Hall was a trip to the Middle East, with music by an Israeli composer, an American composer with Turkish ties, and an American-Iraqi. If only peace talks were this... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
And We Thought Milwaukee Had Issues Booking Hip-Hop
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Buckethead
One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense prog,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and its “leave me alone and let me get stoned” mentality, Cracker’s best-known hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Campe... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee