Gun Rights
Just Who is Sheriff Clarke Serving?
We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 12 Comments
Stopping Everyday Acts of Terrorism
Republicans say they worry about everyday Americans losing their Constitutional rights. What? The right to stockpile enormous arsenals of weapons of mass murder? more
Dec 8, 2015 9:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Will Gun Rights Trump Property Rights?
Despite major successes, gun-rights advocates are insisting on chipping away at the few restrictions on gun ownership and use the state does have. We aren’t sure more
Oct 10, 2013 1:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Kochanski's Concertina Held a Pro-Gun Rally Yesterday
Gun politics were always going to be the elephant in the room after Andy Kochanski, owner of Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, shot and killed a robbery suspect at his bar earlier this month, but for a while there seemed to be no need to dwell on .. more
Aug 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soft on Crime: Protecting the 'Second Amendment Rights' of Thugs and Terrorists
What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more
Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Second Amendment vs. The First Amendment
After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more
Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM David Sirota News Features
