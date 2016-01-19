RSS

Gun Safety

takingliberties119.jpg.jpe

Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more

Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Taking Liberties 74 Comments

130311_ron_johnson_ap.jpg.jpe

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

what-gun-to-purchase-consider-9mm-pistol-self-defense.jpg.jpe

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES