Gun Violence

In the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, will Congress finally act and pass some form of rational restrictions on gun ownership? more

Oct 3, 2017 5:20 PM Polls

In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more

Dec 20, 2016 4:31 PM News Features

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more

Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM News Features 62 Comments

No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM News Features 4 Comments

Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more

Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Taking Liberties 74 Comments

In Wisconsin, Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and state Sen. Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg responded to the recent mass shooting at an Oregon community college with an appalling bill to force Wisconsin college campuses to stop b... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:02 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

Photo by David Ohmer flickr cc

The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:33 PM News Features 6 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s inauguration highlighted his concern for children. The Shepherd Express highlights policies that he should adopt, including raising the minimum wage, implementing background checks on all gun purchases, suppor... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:10 PM Expresso 13 Comments

What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more

Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 28 Comments

Much has been said about how stunning Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s Democratic primary victory was and how it sets him up to run for any public office more

Aug 19, 2014 10:05 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more

Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

It was another violent summer in Milwaukee marked by gun violence. The organization Guns Down MKE will remember the victims of that violence later this month at a silent candlelight vigil. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Cathe.. more

Oct 9, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more

Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Expresso

Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more

Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Expresso

Since tabloid television trials often appear to revolve around the attractiveness of female victims or defendants, they seldom deal with profound social questions we all more

Jul 17, 2013 1:01 AM Taking Liberties

Jeri Bonavia is the executive director of WAVE Educational Fund, a statewide, grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence. more

Apr 25, 2013 4:47 PM Off the Cuff

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

At a time when responsible leaders are proposing steps to reduce the shocking human carnage from gun violence in this country, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. is calling for more bloodshed. more

Jan 28, 2013 4:36 PM Taking Liberties

