Gun Violence
Poll Question Oct. 5, 2017
In the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, will Congress finally act and pass some form of rational restrictions on gun ownership? more
Oct 3, 2017 5:20 PM Polls
Peacemaking Through Service
In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more
Dec 20, 2016 4:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park Uprising
Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more
Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 62 Comments
A Perfect Storm of Republican Hatred
No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
We Stand in Solidarity with Our LGBT Family and Friends
We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
Toddler Hunting
Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more
Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 74 Comments
Why College Students Shouldn’t Pack Heat
In Wisconsin, Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and state Sen. Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg responded to the recent mass shooting at an Oregon community college with an appalling bill to force Wisconsin college campuses to stop b... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Proposal Could Reduce Gun-Involved Suicides and Homicides
The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Yes, Gov. Walker—Let’s Focus on Kids
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s inauguration highlighted his concern for children. The Shepherd Express highlights policies that he should adopt, including raising the minimum wage, implementing background checks on all gun purchases, suppor... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
What I Like About Scott Walker
What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more
Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Joel McNally Expresso 28 Comments
Sheriff Clarke’s a Danger to the Community
Much has been said about how stunning Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s Democratic primary victory was and how it sets him up to run for any public office more
Aug 19, 2014 10:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Democratic Attorney General Candidates Provide a Show of Unity in Milwaukee
It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more
Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Guns Down MKE to Hold Silent Vigil Remembering Gun Violence Victims
It was another violent summer in Milwaukee marked by gun violence. The organization Guns Down MKE will remember the victims of that violence later this month at a silent candlelight vigil. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Cathe.. more
Oct 9, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more
Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
‘They Always Get Away’
Since tabloid television trials often appear to revolve around the attractiveness of female victims or defendants, they seldom deal with profound social questions we all more
Jul 17, 2013 1:01 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Taking a Stand Against Gun Violence
Jeri Bonavia is the executive director of WAVE Educational Fund, a statewide, grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence. more
Apr 25, 2013 4:47 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
When Democracy Fails
So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more
Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Soft on Crime: Protecting the 'Second Amendment Rights' of Thugs and Terrorists
What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more
Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM Joe Conason News Features
Django Clarke
At a time when responsible leaders are proposing steps to reduce the shocking human carnage from gun violence in this country, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. is calling for more bloodshed. more
Jan 28, 2013 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties