Guns N' Roses
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
When Guns Meet Rosenkavalier
"This next one is by country legend Robert Schumann," joked the opera singer Andrew Wilkowske as he introduced his arrangement of the Romantic German composer's “Ich grolle nicht.” In the translation by Kelley more
Mar 26, 2013 10:30 PM John Schneider Classical Music
M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater, April 24
"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Meanwhile, in Democratic China...
...things aren't good. At all. The most anticipated album of all time has turned out to be more of a commercial bomb than even the most cynical predicted. Best Buy bought exclusive rights to distribute the album, but of the 1.3 million copies t.. more
Dec 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Will These Albums Save the Music Industry?
While retailers prepare for the possibility of the worst holiday shopping season in a decade, the music industry has at least some cause to be optimistic entering Black Friday. Early next week will see the release of four huge albums: Guns .. more
Nov 20, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chinese Democracy Leaks
Idolator reports that Guns N' Roses mythical Chinese Democracy has leaked online—and for real this time, not in a "there's some demos that may be from the album but will be pulled within three hours" sort of way, but in a "this is the actual album.. more
Nov 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Major Labels Plan Grand 2008 Finale
After a rough year marked by free-falling sales and industry uncertainty-likely only to be further fueled by the greater economic uncertainty-the majors are gearing up for an exhausting run of gigantic, big-name releases for the final two months o.. more
Oct 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pushing the Kids too Far
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments
Year of the Gun and Other Local Favorites
Milwaukee’s own Year of the Gun, which headlines the all-local Cascio Groove Garage stage tonight at 9 p.m., embraces all that is rock. With a penchant for songs glamorizing booze, sex and other good old, all-American pastimes, the band is driven... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
M.I.A. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Dead Meadow
May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cardinals
Apr 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BREAKING REPORT
Can't find it anywhere online yet, but radio reports say it just came across the AP wire that BRETT FAVRE IS RETIRING as reported by Jay Glazer.More info as soon as we have it.Edit: The Story is on FoxSports.com http://msn.foxsports.com/nf.. more
Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Velvet Revolver @ The Eagles Ballroom
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Velvet Revolver
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee