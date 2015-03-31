Guns
'Cabin Fever' in Early Spring with Morning Star
It’s nice to see that a steady series of locally-written shows continuing to make it to the stage. Alchemist’s New York Stories series may be the most prominent of locally-written productions. One of those locally-written pieces that might not get.. more
Mar 31, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
618 Live Cancels Chief Keef's Ironically Billed "Stop the Violence" Performance
Following the rapper's latest arrest earlier this week on marijuana charges in Atlanta and questions about the appropriateness of booking a gun-loving rapper with known gang affiliations at a "Stop The Violence" event, 618 Live has canceled Chief .. more
May 24, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
American Naval History, 1607-1865: Overcoming the Colonial Legacy (University of Nebraska Press) by Jonathan R. Dull
American schools always taught that the U.S. Navy carried the day in early wars against Barbary pirates and the British, but in truth, Jonathan Dull tells us, the record is mixed. Despite redundant and occasionally unclear writing, Dull off... more
Jan 17, 2013 4:31 PM David Luhrssen Books
Dodging a Bullet
After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more
Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Weapons of Mass Destruction
The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
Thou Shalt Not Murder People
It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 14 Comments
Issue of the Week: Repeal the Castle Doctrine
Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Writing with Hitchcock
Many writers on Alfred Hitchcock\'s films have never bothered to mention his screenwriters. In <em>Scripting Hitchcock: Psycho, The Birds, and Marnie</em> (University of Illinois Press), Pace University English professors Walter Raubicheck and Wal.. more
Dec 22, 2011 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: Wrong on Guns, Period
Is it really too much to ask that those carrying concealed weapons take a four-hour training course? Mind you, that course doesn't have to be hands-on. The course isn't required to have a standard curriculum. And it doesn't require the s... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is the Door Open for Concealed Carry in Wisconsin?
Gun advocates are hailing the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Chicago’s tough handgun ban, saying that state and local laws cannot ban individuals from keeping firearms in their homes, a right that is protected by the Second Amendment.So doe... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Journal Sentinel Shills for Paul Ryan--Again
I am so sick of the Journal Sentinel writing puff pieces about Rep. Paul Ryan. Today’s valentine, “Ryan Scores Points At TV Health Summit,” lauds the Janesville Republican and allows him to criticizeunchallengedthe Democrats’ health ref.. more
Feb 26, 2010 6:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Christmas Carol
For over three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s extravagantly staged production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s produc,Today more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Freedom from Fear
This is the stultified freedom-versus-safety quarrel that seemed to forever define gun politics—that is, until anti-government activists started bringing firearms to public political meetings. In early August, a protester came to a rauco,N... more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
What the Gun Industry and the NRA Don’t Want You To Know
Making a Killing ,News Features more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 39 Comments
Brewers sign Trot Nixon to minor-league deal
When the Brewers lured Gabe Kapler away from managing the Boston Red Sox's single-A team, they found a diamond in the rough. They're apparently looking to do the same thing again by giving another "past-his-prime" former Red Sox player a shot. Dou.. more
Dec 20, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Guns in the Wrong Hands
Guns legally purchased by African-American women and young adults alsohad quick times-to- What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments