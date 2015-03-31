RSS

Guns

It’s nice to see that a steady series of locally-written shows continuing to make it to the stage. Alchemist’s New York Stories series may be the most prominent of locally-written productions. One of those locally-written pieces that might not get.. more

Mar 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

Following the rapper's latest arrest earlier this week on marijuana charges in Atlanta and questions about the appropriateness of booking a gun-loving rapper with known gang affiliations at a "Stop The Violence" event, 618 Live has canceled Chief .. more

May 24, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

American schools always taught that the U.S. Navy carried the day in early wars against Barbary pirates and the British, but in truth, Jonathan Dull tells us, the record is mixed. Despite redundant and occasionally unclear writing, Dull off... more

Jan 17, 2013 4:31 PM Books

After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more

Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Taking Liberties

Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

Many writers on Alfred Hitchcock\'s films have never bothered to mention his screenwriters. In <em>Scripting Hitchcock: Psycho, The Birds, and Marnie</em> (University of Illinois Press), Pace University English professors Walter Raubicheck and Wal.. more

Dec 22, 2011 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

Is it really too much to ask that those carrying concealed weapons take a four-hour training course? Mind you, that course doesn't have to be hands-on. The course isn't required to have a standard curriculum. And it doesn't require the s... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso

Gun advocates are hailing the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Chicago’s tough handgun ban, saying that state and local laws cannot ban individuals from keeping firearms in their homes, a right that is protected by the Second Amendment.So doe... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

I am so sick of the Journal Sentinel writing puff pieces about Rep. Paul Ryan. Today’s valentine, “Ryan Scores Points At TV Health Summit,” lauds the Janesville Republican and allows him to criticizeunchallengedthe Democrats’ health ref.. more

Feb 26, 2010 6:02 PM Daily Dose

For over three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s extravagantly staged production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s produc,Today more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This is the stultified freedom-versus-safety quarrel that seemed to forever define gun politics—that is, until anti-government activists started bringing firearms to public political meetings. In early August, a protester came to a rauco,N... more

Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Making a Killing ,News Features more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 39 Comments

When the Brewers lured Gabe Kapler away from managing the Boston Red Sox's single-A team, they found a diamond in the rough. They're apparently looking to do the same thing again by giving another "past-his-prime" former Red Sox player a shot. Dou.. more

Dec 20, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Guns legally purchased by African-American women and young adults alsohad quick times-to- What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

