Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more

May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Classical Music

Sheridan's (5133S. Lake Drive) has hired a new executive chef. Joe Schreiter previously workedfor the Bartolotta Group as executive chef of Joey Gerard's/Miss Beverly's inGreendale, where he worked with Adam Siegel to create a nostalgic supper .. more

Dec 29, 2014 3:39 PM Around MKE

Gustav Mahler said, “A symphony must be like the world—it must embrace everything.” This weekend, as grand finale to his first season as the Milwaukee Symphony’s new music director, Edo de Waart has chosen Mahler’s colossal S more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

