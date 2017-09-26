Guys & Dolls
The Rep's Spectacular 'Guys & Dolls'
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater rolled the dice last weekend and came up a big winner with its spectacular production of the classic 1940s New York underworld musical, Guys & Dolls. more
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 14, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more
‘Guys and Dolls’ at Sunset Playhouse
With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more
Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Maddy Kennedy Theater 2 Comments
Guys and Dolls Come to Sunset
Guysand Dolls was based on fiction written bythe father of modern roller derby. Okay, so that’s a bit of a stretch, but itis exceedingly difficult to say anything new about a beloved musical that hasbeen produced countless times since it debut.. more
Oct 18, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Luck Be A Lady At Auditions
TheSunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Guys & Dolls thiscoming October. The beloved musical will be directed by Michael Stoddard.Rehearsals start on Sept. 8 for a show that will open Oct. 23.Fromthe announcement: “ Pleaseshow up .. more
Jul 26, 2014 9:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
West Allis Looking for Musical Gangsters
With a history that stretches back to the lat '60s, The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre outfits that have been around for longer than many of the professional groups in t own. It pleases me to know that people h.. more
May 16, 2012 4:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Guys and Dolls
For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating the more
Rocking The Boat With Off The Wall
I tend to think of Guys amd Dolls as a staggeringly uneven musical. Some of the songs are awful. Some are timeless classics. Some of the story is appallingly bad. Some of it is brilliantly written. When the machinery of any production is fit arou.. more
Dec 18, 2010 4:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
