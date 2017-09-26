RSS

Guys & Dolls

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater rolled the dice last weekend and came up a big winner with its spectacular production of the classic 1940s New York underworld musical, Guys & Dolls. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Dec 2, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Perhapsit’s telling that Elon Musk confides this to Werner Herzog: he can neverremember his dreams, only nightmares stay with him. The SpaceX-Tesla visionaryis the most famous of the dozens of theorists and scientists Herzog.. more

Nov 16, 2016 2:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

To celebrate the season of giving, Event Producer JoeKetchum will host a night of classic Christmas cheer to benefit The SalvationArmy at their Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular on Monday, Dec. 19 at theWisconsin Club Ballroom (900 W. Wis.. more

Nov 14, 2016 3:40 PM Sponsored Content

One of my favorite things about writing is getting the chanceto meet the Brewmasters behind some of my favorite beers and breweries. ThoughI didn’t get a chance to sit down with Scott Manning of VintageBrewing Co., I still got a chance to f.. more

Nov 7, 2016 8:03 PM Eat/Drink

In 1988, Jesse Musa, a native of Jerusalem who immigrated tothe United States in 1971, opened Milwaukee’s first Middle Eastern restaurant,The Sahara Inn, on 7th and Mitchell St on the south side. Three years later,Musa would change the nam.. more

Nov 3, 2016 5:08 PM Around MKE

Jean Creighton was just fiveyears old when she turned to her mother and asked, “How are the stars born?” Itwas this sense of curiosity that would lead to an impressive academic career inthe fields of physics, astronomy and astrophysic.. more

Nov 3, 2016 2:17 PM Around MKE

Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more

Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more

Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Theater 2 Comments

Guysand Dolls was based on fiction written bythe father of modern roller derby. Okay, so that’s a bit of a stretch, but itis exceedingly difficult to say anything new about a beloved musical that hasbeen produced countless times since it debut.. more

Oct 18, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

TheSunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Guys & Dolls thiscoming October. The beloved musical will be directed by Michael Stoddard.Rehearsals start on Sept. 8 for a show that will open Oct. 23.Fromthe announcement: “ Pleaseshow up .. more

Jul 26, 2014 9:14 PM Theater

  With a history that stretches back to the lat '60s, The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre outfits that have been around for longer than many of the professional groups in t own. It pleases me to know that people h.. more

May 16, 2012 4:34 AM Theater

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I tend to think of Guys amd Dolls as a staggeringly uneven musical. Some of the songs are awful. Some are timeless classics. Some of the story is appallingly bad. Some of it is brilliantly written. When the machinery of any production is fit arou.. more

Dec 18, 2010 4:14 AM Theater

Dec 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

