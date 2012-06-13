RSS

Guys On Ice

blogimage18977.jpe

The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more

Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Theater

In a year beset by a greater than usual number of adjustments and cancellations on the Milwaukee stage, Uprooted Theatre has had to cancel its production of The Colored Museum due to the difficulties of scrambling to replace a couple of actresse.. more

Mar 14, 2010 5:59 PM Theater

Way back in November 2008, Milwaukee County voters approved a measure to raise the sales tax 1% to support our mass transit, parks, cultural assets and emergency medical services. In return, those entities would be taken off of the property tax. T.. more

Mar 9, 2010 8:36 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4932.jpe

Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more

Feb 19, 2010 8:07 PM Daily Dose

The cosmos seems to expand in all directions as the human eye and imagination see further into the mystery with no end in sight. One of History Channel’s most interesting series, “The Universe,” explores space, matter and time—“the place we call .. more

Feb 12, 2010 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

Although Amelia Earhart wasn't the first female aviator, she was the most famous woman pilot from the early years of aviation and the only one generally remembered today. Alas, she is less known as the first woman to fly the Atlantic and Pacific.. more

Feb 6, 2010 1:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6284.jpe

Milwaukee’s cuisine is an edible storybook telling a tale of ourstate’s th,Eat/Drink more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5045.jpe

Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5017.jpe

Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage4932.jpe

Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4899.jpe

Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4875.jpe

Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES