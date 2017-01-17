RSS

Gwen Moore

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

The Shepherd Express endorses Democrats Ryan Solen, Gwen Moore and Khary Penebaker for Congress. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:14 PM News 1 Comments

Members of the theater community from all over the worldwill gather together on Saturday, Nov. 12 to participate in the MilwaukeeTheater Summit at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre (525 N 13th St.)The event, which was co-planned by.. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:55 PM Around MKE

“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more

Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 12 Comments

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM News 1 Comments

We agree with Congresswoman Gwen Moore that if we’re going to require impoverished Wisconsinites to submit to drug tests, then we should require the 1% to take the same drug tests if they want their tax breaks. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:08 PM News Features 9 Comments

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more

May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Around MKE

Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more

Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM News Features

Sep 16, 2014 5:54 PM Daily Dose

How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more

Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more

Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more

Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM News Features

Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened.For the first time in almost two decades, the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire. more

Feb 5, 2013 11:43 PM News Features

We are endorsing Congresswoman Gwen Moore for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Moore has a thorough knowledge of her constituents’ needs and, even better, delivers for them. Moore had a vital role more

Oct 31, 2012 4:49 PM News Features

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Everyone knows President Barack Obama is a great speaker, but there’s a reason why he also inspires seasoned politicians, a former president and previous presidential candidates to deliver some of the best speeches of their ... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 PM Taking Liberties

With unverified and intentionally confusing state jobs numbers magically surfacing in the closing week... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

<p>If you\'ve been wringing your hands over the DNC\'s alleged abandonment of Wisconsin right before the critical recall of Scott Walker, here\'s something to lift your spirits.<br /><br />Van Jones, a founder of Rebuild the Dream and Color of Cha.. more

May 18, 2012 5:43 PM Daily Dose

