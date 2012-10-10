Gwen Zupan
‘The Alchemist Eye’ Seeks to Scare
Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fools for Tragedy's Existential 'Waiting'
Fools for Tragedy's current staging of Jordan Gwiazdowski's Waiting, a deconstruction of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, plays like an existential funhouse, with metaphorical mirrors strewn everywhere in a story that is both emotionally more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Natalie Ryan: Pleasantly Pop Sci-Fi Comedy
I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more
May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Andreas Delfs Takes His Final Bow in Milwaukee
,A&E Feature more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters A&E Feature