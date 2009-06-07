Gym Class Heroes
Text thoughts from Appleton
It's June 7 and were in Appleton for a TRats game and I have on a winter coat, gloves and a blanket! Awesome! TRats in odd turqoise Star Wars themed jerseys today. Surprise! Today's game is actually a double-header! TRats win first game 2-1... more
Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Roots & Gym Class Heroes (10/23)
Coming to play LIVE at the Rave on Thursday, October 23 at 8pm, is none other than the Roots and Gym Class Heroes. Accompanying both groups, will be Estelle (who is known for her collaboration,Sponsored Events more
Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
The Roots Still Trying the Emo-Pop Connection
The Roots embarrassed themselves earlier this year when they pushed the emo-lite crossover attempt "Birthday Girl," featuring a sunny chorus from Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, as the lead single to their latest album, Rising Down. Fans cried foul,.. more
Aug 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pure Beauty
In February, Dakota Abbott, 16, edged Samantha Phillips, 17, to become Miss Outdo Washington Post ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE