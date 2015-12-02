H.F. Johnson Gallery Of Art
CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews
CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more
Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Carthage College Exhibition Inspires Awe and Wonder
When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Slice of Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery
Each month, Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery (4601 Sheridan Road) features artists selected from the gallery's nonprofit, co-op membership. An accompanying reception is known as “Second Saturdays”—the next one takes place March 1 more
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 6 Comments
Next Act’s ‘Four Places’ Reveals Complexity of Family
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater