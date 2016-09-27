RSS

H

bookreview_himanitarianintervention.jpg.jpe

Rajan Menon, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Institute of War and Peace Studies, is a pessimist when it comes to intervening to prevent genocides, thwart civil wars and relieve oppression. Menon’s tightly focused essay, T... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:17 PM Books

While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more

Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Theater

bobmould.jpg.jpe

Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more

Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19016.jpe

Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES