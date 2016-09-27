H
The Conceit of Humanitarian Intervention (Oxford University Press), by Rajan Menon
Rajan Menon, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Institute of War and Peace Studies, is a pessimist when it comes to intervening to prevent genocides, thwart civil wars and relieve oppression. Menon’s tightly focused essay, T... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:17 PM David Luhrssen Books
Summit Players Brings ‘Shakespeare Out of a Trunk’ to Wisconsin State Parks
While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more
Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 11-17
Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more
Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin's Summer Art Fairs
Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts