RSS

Habitat For Humanity

habitatforhumanity.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Susan Smith, Flickr CCTuesday, May 17 marks the kick off to Milwaukee Habitat forHumanity’s build season. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Ryan Braun will help kickoff the season by speaking in front of a large group of volunteers... more

May 16, 2016 3:21 PM Around MKE

paint_sml.jpg.jpe

Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more

Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM , News Features

fuel.jpg.jpe

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more

Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Expresso

I have to admit to being less than enthusiastic about's going to see the Renaissance Theaterworks new show. Not that I don't appreciate Renaissance Theaterworks. They do really consistently great work. They're the latest show, however, is The Unde.. more

Jan 20, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

art_rev.jpg.jpe

The towering sign fronting ReStore, a space at 420 S. First St. that benefits Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity, says they feature various new, used and vintage items. Who knew that inside, tucked into a northern corner more

Apr 15, 2013 6:12 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12777.jpe

Born from Eau Claire’s tightknit music scene, Meridene recorded their new sophomore album, Something Like Blood , at Justin Vernon’s increasingly prominent April Base studios, though the quartet owes more to Death Cab for more

Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11816.jpe

It was during some quieter numbers by Lyle Lovett and three members of his Large Band, which helped open the Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, that the singer pointed at the helicopter that had hovered overhead for the better part of two songs... more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The state’s Wisconsin Shares day care program has been under scrutiny since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel decided to cherry-pick some cases of alleged fraud, sensationalize the claims, and plaster the providers on its front page. In respon... more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage7913.jpe

TheHabitat for Humanity ReStore (801 S. 60th St.) sells new and useddoors, windows, appliances, furniture, electrical supplies and otherhousehold items. Proceeds from its sales go to benefit the local,Off the Cuff more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage3652.jpe

It may rain today, but even if it does Habitat for Humanity will be out in full force today, working on houses near 24th and Chambers. If you’d like to help out, they’ll be there from around 7 a,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1490.jpe

[I was told this weekend that DMC appeared at some of Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson 105th anniversary festivities, and I was reminded of my last-minute lunch with the guy two years back. I dug through my archives and found the blog post I hastily wr.. more

Sep 1, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1492.jpe

GIMME A BREAK Cond' Nast Traveler ,News Features more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage1490.jpe

INJANUARY 2006, UW-MILWAUKEE SENIOR EVAN MCDONIELS WAS ITCHING TO EXPLOREthe world beyon Cond' Nast Traveler ,Cover Story more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES