Habitat For Humanity
Milwaukee Brewers Partner with Habitat for Humanity
Photo Courtesy Susan Smith, Flickr CCTuesday, May 17 marks the kick off to Milwaukee Habitat forHumanity’s build season. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Ryan Braun will help kickoff the season by speaking in front of a large group of volunteers... more
May 16, 2016 3:21 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Recycling Old Paint, Primer, and Stains
Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more
Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
And God Is A Stoned Woman In The Booth
I have to admit to being less than enthusiastic about's going to see the Renaissance Theaterworks new show. Not that I don't appreciate Renaissance Theaterworks. They do really consistently great work. They're the latest show, however, is The Unde.. more
Jan 20, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Re-Store There's More
The towering sign fronting ReStore, a space at 420 S. First St. that benefits Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity, says they feature various new, used and vintage items. Who knew that inside, tucked into a northern corner more
Apr 15, 2013 6:12 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Meridene w/ Blessed Feathers
Born from Eau Claire’s tightknit music scene, Meridene recorded their new sophomore album, Something Like Blood , at Justin Vernon’s increasingly prominent April Base studios, though the quartet owes more to Death Cab for more
Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band @ Wisconsin State Fair
It was during some quieter numbers by Lyle Lovett and three members of his Large Band, which helped open the Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, that the singer pointed at the helicopter that had hovered overhead for the better part of two songs... more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Finger-scanning Kids
The state’s Wisconsin Shares day care program has been under scrutiny since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel decided to cherry-pick some cases of alleged fraud, sensationalize the claims, and plaster the providers on its front page. In respon... more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Reused Items, Renewed Life at Habitat for Humanity ReStore
TheHabitat for Humanity ReStore (801 S. 60th St.) sells new and useddoors, windows, appliances, furniture, electrical supplies and otherhousehold items. Proceeds from its sales go to benefit the local,Off the Cuff more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Habitat for Humanity
It may rain today, but even if it does Habitat for Humanity will be out in full force today, working on houses near 24th and Chambers. If you’d like to help out, they’ll be there from around 7 a,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
My Lunch with DMC
[I was told this weekend that DMC appeared at some of Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson 105th anniversary festivities, and I was reminded of my last-minute lunch with the guy two years back. I dug through my archives and found the blog post I hastily wr.. more
Sep 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
THE SHORTLIST:
GIMME A BREAK Cond' Nast Traveler ,News Features more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features 1 Comments
VOLUNTOURISM
INJANUARY 2006, UW-MILWAUKEE SENIOR EVAN MCDONIELS WAS ITCHING TO EXPLOREthe world beyon Cond' Nast Traveler ,Cover Story more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff Around MKE