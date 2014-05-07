Haddock
Port Washington's Restaurant with a View
The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more
May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Friday Fish Fry at Wegner’s St. Martins Inn
Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Fish Fries 2012
Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments