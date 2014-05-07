RSS

Haddock

diningout.jpg.jpe

The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more

May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Dining Preview

134987219450756a420ae1d.jpg.jpe

Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17730.jpe

Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES