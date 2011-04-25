RSS
Pure evil. There really is no other way to describe the dark, experimental music of Haiku Funeral, a demonic duo featuring former Racine bassist William Kopecky. If God Is a Drug, the second full-length album in Kopecky's alliance with Bulg... more
Apr 25, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
William Kopecky may have relocated from Racine to France, but as one-half of the duo Haiku Funeral, he arguably makes the most sinister-sounding music ever linked to Wisconsin. Sure, his work in Yeti Rain, Far Corner, Snarling Adjective Con... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
