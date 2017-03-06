Hair Metal
Ratt Trap w/ Steel Iron, Ahab’s Ghost and Uhtcearu @ Cactus Club March 4, 2017
Four varied Milwaukee bands proved that metal heads have a sense of humor about the music they love. more
Mar 6, 2017 12:54 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Rockesha Was Truly Wisconsin's Worst Music Festival
Jun 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Winger @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
When he played an acoustic show at a Madison club in 2001, Kip Winger took requests from the rambunctious crowd, with one caveat: “I won’t play ‘Seventeen,’ because she’s now 30,” he sa,Concert Reviews more
Jan 31, 2014 10:31 AM Michael Popke Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Master Artists at Haggerty Museum
The Raphael portrait recently brought to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) focuses attention on the High Renaissance period of the early 16th century, a time often overlooked in contemporary art traditions. The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marque... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts