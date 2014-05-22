Hair
’60s Spirit Alive and Onstage
Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more
May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Selena Milewski Theater
We’re Here! We’re Queer! We’re Thirsty!
Cocktails, theater, beverages, markets and drinks are on tap for this week’s social calendar…and there’s nothing wrong with that, sugar! Wanna sink your teeth into a more
May 20, 2014 2:22 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
A Show that Changed Broadway Musicals
“We’re reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?” says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre’s final Cabot show, H... more
May 9, 2014 9:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Hair, Nails, Dress and People
The big challenge of any stage drama is essentially the same. The characters need to connect up with the audience in a way that is strong enough to create a deep and powerful empathy with the story. From a certain point of view, everything e.. more
May 28, 2012 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Broadway Today!' Delights at Wilson Center
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts continued its diverse offering of performances by touring and regional groups with last Saturday's “Broadway Today!,” a show that deserved more than a single performance. The show's lacklus more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Uprooted Debuts HAIR, NAILS AND DRESS
The theatre year continues to transition from the standard season to the summer as Uprooted stages its latest. Caleen Sinnette Jennings; Hair, Nails & Dress makes its debut here. A longtime professor at American University in Washington D.C., .. more
May 17, 2012 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brady Street's Pin Up Salon
There's a new place in town to channel our inner “bombshell.” Pin Up (1224 E. Brady St.), a blow-dry bar and eye boutique that is the latest creation of Leroy Buth, is a “whole different animal” than Halo Hair Spa, Buth's more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Hair
One of the earliest rock musicals, James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermotâeuro;™s 1967 counter-cultural celebration Hair remains one of the most popular. Set to songs like âeuro;œAquariusâeuro; and âeuro;œLet the Sun Shine In,âeuro; ... more
Hair
Hair
Hair
HAIR for CHOIR Stars
Life is difficult enough for people entering their teens. As difficult as it might seem for most people, the pressures of suddenly expanding quasi-adulthood must be extremely difficult for kids entering adolescence with serious chronic diseases... more
Feb 22, 2011 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hair
Filth, Frustration, Song and Dance
I think (I hope) I managed to do a pretty good job of writing a balanced review of Sunset Playhouse's Hair for next week’s issue of the Shepherd. This in spite of the fact that I honestly don’t like the musical . . . but as easy as it is to dism.. more
Jul 17, 2010 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hair Vs. Hairspray
July 16th: A production of Hair opens at the Sunset Playhouse In Elm Grove.July 22nd: A production of Hairspray opens with Greendale Community Theatre in uhh . . Greendale---Hair: a musical about hippie counter-culture of the late ‘60’s that.. more
Jun 29, 2010 11:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dead Snow
How it didn’t happen sooner is anybody’s guess, but last year some Norwegian filmmakers had the great idea of combining two of the great movie villain archetypes: Nazis and zombies. The resulting film, Dead Snow, has been a hit at independe... more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spring Awakening
In the late 19th century, a German playwright named Frank Wedekind wrote a play sharply criticizing the sexually repressive culture of Germany at the time. Wedekind’s Spring Awakening covered a lot of ground in a single plot about a group ... more
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trivia answers
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
TEMPO International`honored women from around the state, bestowing its Leadership Award to Hair, ,Boris + Doris on the town more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
UWM's Hair
The generational dynamics for a current college production of Hair are particularly odd for someone my age. There’s something distinctly strange about seeing people at least a decade younger than me playing characters from my parents’ generatio.. more
Apr 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater