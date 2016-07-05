Hairspray
Catholic Hairspray at Mid-Month
Later this month, Catholic school Divine Savior Holy Angels and Community Theatre Works will stage a production of the fabulous retro ’60s musical Hairspray. The production features a fusion of actors from 6th grade to adult bringing the story to .. more
Jul 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
And the Week Drags On
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
'Hairspray' with the Falls Patio Players
Based on John Waters’ 1988 film, the retro musical comedy Hairspray is one of those one kind of wishes came out before it was retro. Set in Baltimore in 1962, it tells the story of an overweight girl who manages to make it onto a popular dance sho.. more
Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hairspray Auditions With Falls Patio Players
At the far end of the current theatre season, Menomonee Falls’ Falls Patio Players will be staging a production of the popular musical Hairspray. The musical details the journey of a 1960s plus-size teen who dreams of dancing on the Corny Collins .. more
Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PrideFest Reveals Its Celebrity- and Comedy-Heavy 2014 Lineup
In keeping with Milwaukee's festival tradition, the city's annual PrideFest places a higher value on entertainment than many similar LGBT gatherings across the country, booking marquee headliners each year. This year's lineup, which the festival r.. more
Mar 10, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Hairspray At The Pabst
The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the h.. more
Mar 26, 2011 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: The Decider
Looks like Gov.-elect Scott Walker is learning the difference between running a perpetual campaign and actually governing.His first fumble is over his promise to “kill the train” between Madison and Milwaukee, which would eventually link Wi... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 25 Comments
Hairspray After The Storm
Tornadic Activity In GreendaleOne of the heaviest rainfalls in the history of Milwukee was coming down as I approached Greendale High School. I hadn't been expecting as much, so I arrived soaking wet. By the time I'd considered myself dry enoug.. more
Jul 23, 2010 11:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Charles Allis Explores Interplay of New, Old Media
For most Americans, technology permeates everyday life via e-mails, text messages and voice messages on iPads, iPods, iPhones and miniscule laptops. It’s all about faster, lighter and smaller, especially when compared to vintage mechanisms ... more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Hair Vs. Hairspray
July 16th: A production of Hair opens at the Sunset Playhouse In Elm Grove.July 22nd: A production of Hairspray opens with Greendale Community Theatre in uhh . . Greendale---Hair: a musical about hippie counter-culture of the late ‘60’s that.. more
Jun 29, 2010 11:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of The Doors
Keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors want nothing more than to continue performing the band’s music, but with The Doors’ iconic singer Jim Morrison dead and drummer John Densmore dead set against seeing the more
May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hairspray
Transgressive filmmaker John Waters infiltrated the mainstream with 1988’s Hairspray , the sweet story of a plus-sized, dance-obsessed teenager in racially segregated 1960s Baltimore. Waters’ story was resurrected in 2002 more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boro... more
Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Modern Painters: The Camden Town Group (Tate/Abrams), Ed. by Robert Upstone
Britainwasn't the birthplace of modern art, but responded in the early 20th century to dev Modern Painters ,Books more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 2 Comments
Chronicling Womanhood
Having passed the two-decade mark, Marquette University senior Bonnie Auguston is about th The Heidi Chronicles. ,Theater more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater