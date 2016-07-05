RSS

Hairspray

Later this month, Catholic school Divine Savior Holy Angels and Community Theatre Works will stage a production of the fabulous retro ’60s musical Hairspray. The production features a fusion of actors from 6th grade to adult bringing the story to .. more

Jul 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Hear Me Out

Based on John Waters’ 1988 film, the retro musical comedy Hairspray is one of those one kind of wishes came out before it was retro. Set in Baltimore in 1962, it tells the story of an overweight girl who manages to make it onto a popular dance sho.. more

Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

At the far end of the current theatre season, Menomonee Falls’ Falls Patio Players will be staging a production of the popular musical Hairspray. The musical details the journey of a 1960s plus-size teen who dreams of dancing on the Corny Collins .. more

Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM Theater

In keeping with Milwaukee's festival tradition, the city's annual PrideFest places a higher value on entertainment than many similar LGBT gatherings across the country, booking marquee headliners each year. This year's lineup, which the festival r.. more

Mar 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the h.. more

Mar 26, 2011 3:47 AM Theater

Looks like Gov.-elect Scott Walker is learning the difference between running a perpetual campaign and actually governing.His first fumble is over his promise to “kill the train” between Madison and Milwaukee, which would eventually link Wi... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 25 Comments

Tornadic Activity In GreendaleOne of the heaviest rainfalls in the history of Milwukee was coming down as I approached Greendale High School. I hadn't been expecting as much, so I arrived soaking wet. By the time I'd considered myself dry enoug.. more

Jul 23, 2010 11:50 PM Theater

For most Americans, technology permeates everyday life via e-mails, text messages and voice messages on iPads, iPods, iPhones and miniscule laptops. It’s all about faster, lighter and smaller, especially when compared to vintage mechanisms ... more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

July 16th: A production of Hair opens at the Sunset Playhouse In Elm Grove.July 22nd: A production of Hairspray opens with Greendale Community Theatre in uhh . . Greendale---Hair: a musical about hippie counter-culture of the late ‘60’s that.. more

Jun 29, 2010 11:30 AM Theater

Keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors want nothing more than to continue performing the band’s music, but with The Doors’ iconic singer Jim Morrison dead and drummer John Densmore dead set against seeing the more

May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Transgressive filmmaker John Waters infiltrated the mainstream with 1988’s Hairspray , the sweet story of a plus-sized, dance-obsessed teenager in racially segregated 1960s Baltimore. Waters’ story was resurrected in 2002 more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boro... more

Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Britainwasn't the birthplace of modern art, but responded in the early 20th century to dev Modern Painters ,Books more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

Having passed the two-decade mark, Marquette University senior Bonnie Auguston is about th The Heidi Chronicles. ,Theater more

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

