Hal Rammel

The photographs on display at the exhibit Light We Trust at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts from April 1 to May 14 were made utilizing traditional analog photographic techniques. more

Mar 29, 2016 3:11 PM Visual Arts

It’s with aheavy heart that I announce the Jazz Estate is putting a moratorium onlive music while undergoing personnel changes. The hiatus is of indefinitelength, but the bartender with whom I spoke sounded confident that concertswould .. more

Aug 1, 2015 4:07 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Interview with musician-radio host Hal Rammel. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:57 PM Off the Cuff

So frequently are we presented with bad alternatives that numerous colloquial expressions have been cast to designate the situation: being between a rock and a hard place, between the devil and the deep blue sea, between Scylla and Charybdi... more

Nov 12, 2014 12:12 PM Visual Arts

As the adage goes, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and road construction. The noise, delays and labyrinthine detours can be inconvenient, but our road hassles are nothing compared to what our ancestors had to deal with back in th... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more

Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Theater

When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he fin more

Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

