The Halal Guys to Open Restaurant on Oakland Ave
A New York City street food staple is coming to Milwaukee. The Halal Guys will open a location at3133 N. Oakland Ave. next month.The fast casual restaurant offers Middle Eastern dishesincluding gyro sandwiches and chicken-and-rice platt.. more
Apr 27, 2016 6:46 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Halal Guys Sign Franchisee For Wisconsin
The Halal Guys, the first mainstream American Halal foodrestaurant chain, has announced the signing of a new franchise deal forterritories including Milwaukee and Madison.The new franchisee, Dustin LeFebvre, worked with Fransmart (Halal.. more
Mar 10, 2016 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Northern Irish teen jangle rockers Two Door Cinema Club want to make you get on the dance floor by reminding you of other bands that already have made you move. Jittery, mellifluous West African guitar lines and polyrhythm appear to have co... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Based on the wild art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s earliest releases, nobody could have predicted the mighty rock band the group would evolve into. The power-trio’s new album, When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free, is their best yet, a fierce... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010