Haley Bennett
Secrets, Lies, Mysteries
Railroad trains have beensettings for mysteries since the days of Agatha Christie and Alfred Hitchcock.A train is a compartmentalized world unto itself, moving through the outerworld slowly enough for passengers to catch a.. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 10.5
Writer-Director Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation is a rebuke of the earlier movie of the same name. In Parker’s film, the setting is the pre-Civil War era and concerns the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
OK Go Gets Funky
One thing that is immediately obvious when hearing OK Go’s latest album, Of the Blue Colour of the Sky, is that the band didn’t try to write another song like “Here It Goes Again.” That tune, from the group’s 2005 album Oh No more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature