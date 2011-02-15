RSS

Halftime Show

* Maritime will celebrate the release of their fourth album, Human Hearts, their first for Dangerbird Records, with a Saturday, April 9 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. Sat. Nite Duets and Testa Rosa will open. .. more

Feb 15, 2011 8:17 PM On Music

Seven years after a wardrobe malfunction turned the Super Bowl halftime show into the world’s most watched oldies revue, contemporary music made a low-risk return to the broadcast last night with a performance from parent-approved rappers the Bla.. more

Feb 7, 2011 3:24 PM On Music

Thanks in large part to the jam scene’s interest, bluegrass has been stretched in some very untraditional directions over the last decade. Milwaukee’s Salt Creek is among those breaking the unwritten conventions of the genre, but they don&r... more

May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Even audiences that have never seen Ray Romano’s stand-up routine will be familiar with the gist of most of his material, since it served as the basis for his long-running hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Where that sitcom sometime more

May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

