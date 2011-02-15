Halftime Show
Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, The Halftime Show, Milwaukee Jazz Vision
* Maritime will celebrate the release of their fourth album, Human Hearts, their first for Dangerbird Records, with a Saturday, April 9 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. Sat. Nite Duets and Testa Rosa will open. .. more
Feb 15, 2011 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Gaudy Halftime Show, But a Step in the Right Direction
Seven years after a wardrobe malfunction turned the Super Bowl halftime show into the world’s most watched oldies revue, contemporary music made a low-risk return to the broadcast last night with a performance from parent-approved rappers the Bla.. more
Feb 7, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Salt Creek
Thanks in large part to the jam scene’s interest, bluegrass has been stretched in some very untraditional directions over the last decade. Milwaukee’s Salt Creek is among those breaking the unwritten conventions of the genre, but they don&r... more
May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ray Romano and Brad Garrett
Even audiences that have never seen Ray Romano’s stand-up routine will be familiar with the gist of most of his material, since it served as the basis for his long-running hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Where that sitcom sometime more
May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee