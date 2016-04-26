RSS

Halloween 2010

Quasimondo Physical Theatre has rather rapidly built a very solid reputation on engaging new material based on classic and nearly classic tropes. Video games. Anime. H.P. Lovecraft. Coming shortly: nautical clowns and an old Shakespearian .. more

Apr 26, 2016 7:00 PM Theater

As we've written before, Milwaukee doesn't have much of a recent R&B tradition. Excluding Rico Love, an expat whose ties to the city are pretty thin these days, the city has never produced a true contemporary R&B star, and for a good stretch of th.. more

Apr 26, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Whencriminal masterminds plot the ultimate heist in Oceans Eleven or The ItalianJob, they are drawing (whether their screenwriters know it or not) form atrue-life archetype. According to Geoff Manaugh’s book A Burglar’s Guide to.. more

Apr 26, 2016 12:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

A couple months ago, without a clue how soon the icon wouldbe gone, I wrote a piece that was inspired by Prince. Specifically, one of hismany, many great songs: "I Wanna be Your Lover.” Characteristic of the man’ssavvy with the fairer sex, i.. more

Apr 25, 2016 4:24 PM Comedy

Pictured above: An example of a song sheetThree toughs fromChicago arrived in downtown Milwaukee one winter afternoon in 1930. Eachcarried a case stuffed to the buckles with illegal goods. The men spread outover the blocks west of North Thir.. more

Apr 25, 2016 4:09 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Apr 25, 2016 2:54 PM Video Games are Dumb

The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more

Apr 25, 2016 2:12 PM Around MKE

UWM Theatre presents the premiere of Platonic: a new musical drama this weekend. Solana Ramirez-Garcia’s Platonic is a romantic drama set amongst college students on the east side of Milwaukee. It’s a contemporary drama about a couple of w.. more

Apr 22, 2016 2:15 PM Theater

Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more

Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

Photo Credit: Getty Images“A man may bewilling to share his vote, his Prohibition, and his troubles with the femininesex, but he will not share his bar,” wrote a woman using the byline of “theGirl Reporter” for the Milwaukee Sentinel in J.. more

Mar 28, 2016 2:48 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Mar 28, 2016 1:32 PM Video Games are Dumb

Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more

Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more

Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more

Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Daily Dose

Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more

Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Daily Dose

The comedy is a half a century old. It’s one of the single most successful comic premises to come out of the 20th century with a movie, a few TV series and countless productions to its credit. (The most recent incarnation is a CBS TV series .. more

Mar 26, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

facebook.com/luximusic

One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more

Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

A team of three UW-Milwaukee students has been given theopportunity of a lifetime in the form of an all expenses trip to Europe. Theywill travel from Florence to Paris, with six stops in between.What’s the catch? They will only have cans .. more

Mar 24, 2016 8:39 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Summerfest has announced its 2016 grounds stage headliners and, like everybody else, we've got reflexive opinions about them. How does this year's lineup compa.. more

Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

