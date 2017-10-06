Halloween
Happy Haunting: The Twisted are Waiting
Twisted Realms is a haunted house in its third year and is now at the Bavarian Bierhaus, its new location in Glendale. more
Oct 6, 2017
Little Cemeteries: Not Just For Halloween Anymore
Besidesgetting out in the open air to rustle through the leaves on a perfect fall day,there is something both nostalgic and mysterious about wandering through alittle cemetery. My favorites tend to be the ones with no gates or fences tokeep an.. more
Nov 1, 2016
The Official Houdini Séance Returns to Milwaukee
This Halloween will mark the 90th anniversary of the untimely death of masterillusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini. The death of Houdini is, somewhatfittingly, stillshrouded in mystery and legend. But many believe, as Houdini himself did,.. more
Oct 31, 2016
Head to These Bars for Halloween
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016
Nine Spooky Halloween Events in Milwaukee
There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukeethat it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down youroptions.Yappy HalloweenTheIron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love ofdressing up.. more
Oct 19, 2016
‘Food Fright’ Halloween Party Comes to Lakefront Brewery
Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more
Oct 17, 2016
The Latest Restaurant News, Including Lots of Asian Spots
10 Things To Do in Milwaukee This Halloween
Halloweenis one of those days where everyone seems to be out, whether to the bars, ahouse party or one of the many events Milwaukee has to offer. This yearHalloween is on a Saturday so we have no excuse not to go out and enjoy theholiday. Here.. more
Oct 26, 2015
Amy Schumer Will Kick Off Her Tour at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more
Oct 26, 2015
Where to Party This Halloween
Photo Credit: City of Milwaukee, Flickr CCHalloween falls on a Saturday this year and it's the end ofDaylight Savings Time, so you get lots of time for revelry. Some MKE arearestaurants are getting in on the fun with Halloween parties, specials .. more
Oct 23, 2015
The Point to Host First Annual Halloween Bash
Looking for something to do this Halloween?The Point, a new event venue in Walker's Point, in partnership with the Shepherd Express, will be hosting their first annual Halloween Bash on October 31st. The event will feature a costume contest with .. more
Oct 21, 2015
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014
Tonight's Halloween Events in Milwaukee
On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more
Oct 31, 2014
Black Sheep’s Villains Sinister Soiree
This Friday, Oct. 31, Black Sheep invites Milwaukeeans tothe Walker’s Point neighborhood for its everything-villain Halloween party. Dressas your favorite sinister character and enjoy three biting new cocktails in thesinfully decorated bar. No .. more
Oct 30, 2014
The Acro-Cats Are In Town
Thisweekend, Chicago’s Samantha Martin brings her cats to Milwaukee. She trainscats. Normal domestic cats. They do performances. In a way it’s kind of likewatching one, long cute cat video on YouTube only it’s live in person and thereare just... more
Oct 29, 2014
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014
The Improvised Musical Returns
T.I.M.:The Improvised Musical recently tooka trip to New York to perform. Fresh from that road trip, the group returnsthis month for their Halloween show. The performance group features an assemblyof talented improv comics who also happen to b.. more
Oct 23, 2014