RSS

Halloween

TwistedRealms.jpg

Twisted Realms is a haunted house in its third year and is now at the Bavarian Bierhaus, its new location in Glendale. more

Oct 6, 2017 9:42 AM Around MKE

lamb.jpg.jpe

Besidesgetting out in the open air to rustle through the leaves on a perfect fall day,there is something both nostalgic and mysterious about wandering through alittle cemetery. My favorites tend to be the ones with no gates or fences tokeep an.. more

Nov 1, 2016 8:39 PM Off the Beaten Path

houdini.jpg.jpe

This Halloween will mark the 90th anniversary of the untimely death of masterillusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini. The death of Houdini is, somewhatfittingly, stillshrouded in mystery and legend. But many believe, as Houdini himself did,.. more

Oct 31, 2016 2:39 PM Around MKE

halloween.jpg.jpe

TheBrick Pub and Grill  DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

halloween.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more

Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Brew City Booze

halloweenstreetparty.jpg.jpe

There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukeethat it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down youroptions.Yappy HalloweenTheIron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love ofdressing up.. more

Oct 19, 2016 3:47 PM Around MKE

russasdeadruss.jpg.jpe

Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more

Oct 17, 2016 2:45 PM Sponsored Content

appethai.jpg.jpe

AppeThai, FB

Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more

Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

They hadn’t exactly gone out of their way to pull much attention to it. Like actually telling anybody or anything. . . Sorry...taking Douglas Adams out of context there for comic exaggeration. And if they hadn’t told anybody I wouldn’t have kno.. more

Dec 11, 2015 12:00 AM Theater

vgad_guitarherovsrockband.jpg.jpe

It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Video Games are Dumb

10 things to do in milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Halloweenis one of those days where everyone seems to be out, whether to the bars, ahouse party or one of the many events Milwaukee has to offer. This yearHalloween is on a Saturday so we have no excuse not to go out and enjoy theholiday. Here.. more

Oct 26, 2015 7:26 PM Around MKE

amyschumernewyork.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Live Nation

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more

Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Around MKE

best place witch.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: City of Milwaukee, Flickr CCHalloween falls on a Saturday this year and it's the end ofDaylight Savings Time, so you get lots of time for revelry. Some MKE arearestaurants are getting in on the fun with Halloween parties, specials .. more

Oct 23, 2015 2:36 PM Brew City Booze

halloween.jpg.jpe

Looking for something to do this Halloween?The Point, a new event venue in Walker's Point, in partnership with the Shepherd Express, will be hosting their first annual Halloween Bash on October 31st.  The event will feature a costume contest with .. more

Oct 21, 2015 3:12 PM Sponsored Content

jaill_press_photo.jpg.jpe

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

mitchellparkdomes_halloween.jpg.jpe

Mitchell Park Conservatory

On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more

Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Around MKE

blacksheephalloween.jpg.jpe

Black Sheep

This Friday, Oct. 31, Black Sheep invites Milwaukeeans tothe Walker’s Point neighborhood for its everything-villain Halloween party. Dressas your favorite sinister character and enjoy three biting new cocktails in thesinfully decorated bar. No .. more

Oct 30, 2014 7:10 PM Around MKE

acrocats.jpg.jpe

Thisweekend, Chicago’s Samantha Martin brings her cats to Milwaukee. She trainscats. Normal domestic cats. They do performances. In a way it’s kind of likewatching one, long cute cat video on YouTube only it’s live in person and thereare just... more

Oct 29, 2014 3:47 PM Theater

milwaukee_fall.jpg.jpe

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

tim.jpg.jpe

T.I.M.:The Improvised Musical recently tooka trip to New York to perform. Fresh from that road trip, the group returnsthis month for their Halloween show. The performance group features an assemblyof talented improv comics who also happen to b.. more

Oct 23, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES