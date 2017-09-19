Hamburger Mary'S
Pumpkin Spiced Milwaukee
Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Ruthie Gets a Booty Call
Dear Ruthie talks butt-firming with a writer and provides a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community through July 11. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:34 AM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Saving Our Democracy: May 11-17, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express promotes activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that see... more
May 9, 2017 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 2 Comments
Mother’s Day a Drag?
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if his mom is hitting the gay bars too often. Exciting upcoming events include: the 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee, May 10; Art in the Park at Humboldt Par... more
May 9, 2017 1:52 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
One in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush
Ruthie answers letters from a reader whose girlfriend’s twin is always on the scene and parents of an adult sons whose boyfriends aren’t up to their standards. Upcoming events include: LGBT+ trivia Thursday at Hotch, May 4; a Miltown Kings ... more
May 2, 2017 1:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
New Year, New Boo!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader anxious to find someone to marry by the end of 2017. Exciting upcoming events include no-cover New Year’s Eve parties at Black Sheep, Hyrid and D.I.X. as well as a alcohol free soirée at Galano’s Reco... more
Dec 27, 2016 2:43 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Beat the Labor (Day) Pains
Ruthie answers a question from a reader struggling with workplace bullying. Exciting upcoming events include: opening night of The Wild Party at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 2; the Dairyland Classic Softball Tournament, Sept. 2-4; Gods and Godde... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:00 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Good (Gay) Sportsmanship
Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Home Is Where the Heart Is
Ruthie answers a question from a reader hoping to spice things up at home with his husband and plugs exciting events including Kink Night at Hybrid Lounge, Jan. 8; White Elephant Gift Exchange at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Jan. 10... more
Jan 5, 2016 10:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Cream City Goes Creepy
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who thinks he might be a sex addict and plugs exciting Halloween events, including Ruthie’s Halloween Spooktacular at Hamburger Mary’s on Oct. 30, Freakfest X on State Street in Madison on Oct. 31; an... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
What Happens in Vegas, Stays an STD
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who fears he got an STD in Vegas and is afraid to admit to his partner he cheated. She also plugs exciting events including the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival, Oct. 21-25; Horrifying HamBingo... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:40 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Hambingo Fundraiser for Boulevard
It’s nice to see Hamburger Mary’s consistently supporting the arts with periodic Hambingo fundraisers. Hosted by drag queens, the fundraisers sound like a lot of fun and a really strong way to connect that fun with the organization that’s .. more
Jul 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Take a Bite Outta Summer
HamBingo takes place at Hamburger Mary’s, 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., on July 16. The event features free bingo and more than $425 worth of prizes. more
Jul 14, 2015 11:30 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Take This Job and Love It
Ruthie gives a reader advice on finding a job and plugs exciting events including, the LGBT Community Center’s “Be Out” event for Skylight Music Theatre’s Into the Woods on May 28, David Tutera’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Ligh... more
May 26, 2015 7:52 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Milwaukee Opera Theatre HamBINGO
If you’re announcing a new theatre season line-up, you may as well present it with a few rounds of bingo. And as long as you’re doing that, you might as well get Dear Ruthie to host the thing at Hamburger Mary’s. Next week Wednesday, Milwaukee Ope.. more
May 16, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee including a bingo benefit for the Boulevard Theatre at Hamburger Mary’s, the Milwaukee Rep’s Rep Lab and a book signing by John Riordian, author of They Are All My Family: A Daring Rescue in the ... more
Apr 15, 2015 12:33 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Beef It Up Milwaukee!
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader turned off by his boyfriend’s weight gain and plugs exciting events including Diverse and Resilient’s Reviving the Dream Banquet on March 19; the opening of “My Sister’s Story,” March 21 at Live Arti... more
Mar 17, 2015 8:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
I Like ’Em Cheap & Easy
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader looking for low-cost ways to support Milwaukee’s drag queens, and plugs fun events including, Team Trivia at Hybrid (March 11), the LGBT Community Center’s TGIF at Antigua and Stop Kiss at Soulstic... more
Mar 11, 2015 9:51 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out