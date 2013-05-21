hamburgers
Soul Food Hospitality
One might reasonably expect friendly service from a restaurant going by the name of Brown's Hospitality Café. And hospitality is but one of the positive attributes of this Northwest Side African American soul food eatery. more
May 21, 2013 1:32 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
A Christmas Carol Children's Auditions
The longest-running recurring show in Milwaukee, The Rep's annual production of A Christmas Carol has been through countless Tiny Tims and Martha Cratchits over the years. Search for child actors to fill the show'Âs roles is a constant process.. more
Jul 27, 2011 4:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sobelman’s Best Burgers
The name will already be familiar to anyone who loves a good hamburger. Dave Sobelman transformed his namesake bar at the rim of the Menomonee River Valley (1900 W. St. Paul) into a destination point on strength of his burgers. The ones s... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments
Short Orders
Therecently opened Karma (600 E. Ogden Ave.), located in the former VivoUrban Grill, has What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments