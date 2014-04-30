RSS

Hamilton

hamilton.jpg.jpe

Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more

Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Dining Preview

fondy.jpg.jpe

Attracting an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 visitors each week and selling approximately $600,000 worth of locally grown produce every season, Fondy Food Center’s Fondy Farmers Market (2200 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) continues more

Jun 17, 2013 6:12 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18546.jpe

Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

There was a column by Jonah Goldberg in Tuesday’s paper about David Mamet’s recent essay in the Village Voice. Goldberg’s the neo-conservative guy with the glasses. Mamet’s the guy who wrote Glengarry Glen Ross. Mamet’s essay proclaimed that its a.. more

Mar 26, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage838.jpe

Ashanti Hamilton, theFirst District representative on the Milwaukee Common Council, shoul Shepherd Express ,News Features more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES