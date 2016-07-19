RSS

Hamlet

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM A&E Feature

Raw Hamlet

Hamlet has been staged countless times over the course of the past 400 years or so since it was written. People have agonized over every possible angle of every possible line. The tragedy contains one of the single most beautiful soliloquies.. more

Mar 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is one of the most daunting dramas imaginable. Staging it in a way that embraces the powerful drama at its heart without delving into gross exaggeration probably ranks as one of the biggest challenges in al.. more

May 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Bard & Bourbon

People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more

Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Theater

Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:27 AM Theater

As programming choices go, Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is either one of the easiest or most difficult to make. On the one hand, Hamlet has instant recognition. Everyone read it in high school more

Jun 19, 2013 4:55 PM Theater

We enter now into mid-June. A time when many of the larger, more established theatre stages in Greater Milwaukee are fully asleep dreaming of the season to come. These then are the days of outdoor Shakespeare. And there certainly is a great deal .. more

Jun 15, 2012 11:08 AM Theater

 Along with the couple of local productions of outdoor Shakespeare that make it to a  couple of different stages this month, there is a touring production of Hamlet that makes its way to the SummerStage in Lapham Peak State Park. Those touring.. more

Jun 3, 2012 9:39 AM Theater

Some of the appeal of a show in an intimate studio theater lies in the simple pleasure of hanging out with charismatic people playing interesting characters. Such is the case with Windfall Theatre's production of David Davalos' Wittenberg..... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Windfall Theatre bring this Milwaukee Premiere of David Davalos’ Wittenberg to its cozy stage that month. On the surface, its kind of a simple intellectual comedy, but it’s a fun intellectual comedy. Three really good actors play three histo.. more

Feb 20, 2012 1:47 PM Theater

Billed as “tragical, comical, historical,” David Davalos' Wittenberg is an intellectual comedy with an edge to it. This month Windfall Theatre presents an intimate staging of the play, which is set on a university campus in the early 16th more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Talented actress Stephanie Staszak opened the first door into the theatre. Equally talented stage actress Shannon Tyburski opened the second door. With this kind of talent opening the doors, it’s really no surprise that In My Mind’s Eye has a gre.. more

Aug 26, 2011 1:26 PM Theater

A local theatre critic once suggested that Shakespeare should only really be done by trained professionals. Right. The thing is . . . there'Â™s a kind of universal vitality to Shakespeare that almost begs for contemporary mutation. I want to see.. more

Apr 27, 2011 11:36 AM Theater

UW-Parkside is tackling its upcoming Hamlet in four pieces. Four characters play the tragic hero in a production that looks inspired by a Steampunk aesthetic. Two men and two women tackle the role—all at the same time. Playing the role of the ti.. more

Apr 15, 2011 5:06 PM Theater

Africa is a large continent with many nations, so talking about African food is similar to speaking of European food (do you mean fish and chips or pasta?). Ethiopian Cottage is a fine representative of the food of East Africa, where injera... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The Goodnight Loving fourth album, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club , is a grab bag of early, jangly rock ’n’ roll, twangy rockabilly and soda-fountain pop. The group keeps their songs to two or three minutes, and their four members more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For people dealing with Alzheimer's disease, venturing outside of the home can be a challenge. Tricia Blasko, curator of education at the Racine Art Museum (RAM), hopes to ease some of those challenges by spearheading a new program for peop... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

One of Milwaukee’s best known and most respected blues guitarists, Greg Koch is familiar to genre aficionados and upstarts alike through a series of instructional books and DVDs he’s released through the Hal Leonard Publishing more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more

Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

