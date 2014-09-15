Hamlin
Milwaukee Photo Show
This weekend, Doors OpenMilwaukee will offer the opportunity to enter many of the landmark buildings wepass everyday (and have often wondered, “What’s inside?”). Said to be the oldestMilwaukee commercial building still in use, the Grand Aven.. more
Sep 15, 2014 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Stream Paul Hanon's Beautiful Ode to Leaving Milwaukee, "Stitch Me Up"
This summer, indie-folk songwriter Paul Hanon left his job in Milwaukee to relocate to Colorado, and, as singer-songwriters are wont to do, he wrote a song about it. Posted last week to Bandcamp, "Stitch Me Up" is Hanon's odes to the friends and f.. more
Sep 15, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wings Over Expands to Milwaukee
WingsOver, a buffalo wings franchise restaurant, is expanding to Milwaukee. Locatedat 1434 E. Brady St. in a spot previously occupied by a dry cleaner, Wings OverMilwaukee is expected to open in October, according to the chain's website.There .. more
Sep 11, 2014 3:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Hamlin
Dale Gutzman’s latest play for Off The Wall Theatre is a thrilling modern interpretation of the legend of the Pied Piper Of Hamlin. Here Hamlin is a modern American town run by a corporation. In a tragic, likable role, Jeremy Welter more
Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hamlin
Dale Gutzman’s latest play for Off The Wall Theatre is a thrilling modern interpretation of the legend of the Pied Piper Of Hamlin. Here Hamlin is a modern American town run by a corporation. In a tragic, likable role, Jeremy Welter more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hamlin
Dale Gutzman’s latest play for Off The Wall Theatre is a thrilling modern interpretation of the legend of the Pied Piper Of Hamlin. Here Hamlin is a modern American town run by a corporation. In a tragic, likable role, Jeremy Welter more
Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee