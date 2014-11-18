RSS

Hands-On

logic_puzzle_museum.jpg.jpe

logicpuzzlemuseum.org

Through Sunday, Nov. 23, Burlington’s Logic PuzzleMuseum (533 Milwaukee Ave.) will host its 14th annual “Mystery Objects more

Nov 18, 2014 10:30 PM Around MKE

blogimage10948.jpe

On Friday May 7th, Milwaukee welcomed to the Pabst Theater a Saturday Night Live alum, a movie man and that guy that does voice-over work sometimes—Norm McDonald. He looks, well…different, but his comedy was as fresh as ever. It more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

I don’t know if a dead actor ever earned an Oscar nomination before, but Heath Ledger scored respect from the Academy early this morning when the Oscar roster was announced. Ledger is up for Best Supporting Actor for his unforgettable role as the.. more

Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Joel McHale, funny guy from E! Network's THE SOUP will perform LIVE at the Riversi,Sponsored Events more

Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage2466.jpe

(To find more cool stuff to do this week, go to the Events Calendar at www.expressmilwauke ,None more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES