Hands Up
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Auditions for HANDS UP
MPower Theater Group has been commissioned by New Black Fest to present HANDS UP. They’re looking to contribute to the nationwide conversation about police and others targeting non-whites. From the press release: “ The New Black Fest commissio.. more
Dec 12, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waka Flocka Flame @ The Rave
For a shouting, gun-toting lunatic, Waka Flocka Flame sure is charismatic. Flocka is rap’s answer to Andrew W.K., an animated life coach with a butter-melting smile who advocates better living thr,Concert Reviews more
Oct 22, 2012 11:44 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Center Street Daze
The Riverwest neighborhood gathers for one last street party this Saturday at the annual Center Street Daze festival between Humboldt and Holton. Attractions include live music, dodge ball, an outdoor billiards tournament and a classic more
Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee