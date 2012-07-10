Haniger
Brewers '12 pick Haniger out with torn PCL
Mitch Haniger, the kid selected with the supplemental pick the Brewers got by losing Prince Fielder to free agency, will miss six weeks with a torn PCL. He was placed on the 15 day DL by the Single-A TimberRattlers last week with little news, but .. more
Jul 10, 2012
Brewers sign supplemental 1st Rounder Haniger
Mitch Haniger, the Cal Poly outfielder picked by the Brewers in the supplemental round following the first round, has signed for a $1.2 million signing bonus - $159,000 under slot.Jim Callis of Baseball America says of Haniger: "Haniger's best to.. more
Jun 12, 2012
The Brew City Bombshells
Milwaukee’s popular Alley Cat Revue Burlesque troupe is under new management, and along with a new singer and a pair of new dancers, the troupe also has a new name: The Brew City Bombshells. The group’s burlesque routines tend toward the co... more
Oct 22, 2009
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more
Oct 15, 2009