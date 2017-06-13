RSS

Hank Aaron State Trail

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

Escuela Verde will be holding a community open houseon Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at their recently renovated school inMilwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood (3628 W. Pierce Street.) The public is welcome to attend for acookout, school .. more

Sep 6, 2016 4:52 PM Around MKE

On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Visual Arts

Kevin Hardman is launch director for Midwest BikeShare, Inc., the Milwaukee-based nonprofit developing and operating Bublr Bikes. The program already has 10 stations, 60 bicycles and more than 1,000 trips logged—after opening only in August... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:03 AM Off the Cuff

When you walk into Tiny Green Trees (717 S. 37th St.), you feel at home. The cozy nook welcomes you with soothing earth-toned décor accentuated by natural light pouring in through the center’s large bay windows. Opened last December by Kell... more

Mar 25, 2014 11:16 PM Off the Cuff

Art Parties: As part of the six-day Milwaukee Latino Carnival, ART Milwaukee hosted another adventurous ART Bus expedition on Gallery Night. Two full busloads of more

Aug 7, 2013 1:44 AM Around MKE

Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more

Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 6 Comments

If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more

Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Daily Dose

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Harley-Davidson Museum’s recent opening comes just a few weeks before the corpor The Washington Post ,Dining Out more

Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

