Hank The Dog

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get together with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we examine the latest case study in how people misinterpret what they see on the Internet. Earlier this week the Brewers fan.. more

Mar 3, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more

Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments

Brewers fans visiting Miller Park this week will likely notice a new addition: The Hank House, "a roomy, one bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling" for Hank, the team's resident mascot/philanthropist/dog. The name is a little misleading: It won't actual.. more

Apr 21, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

The Milwaukee Brewers have discovered this little song they think you'll enjoy. In the team's new "Happy" video, seemingly every person either employed by the Brewers organization or who has visited Miller Park this year dances to the ubiquitous P.. more

Apr 10, 2014 2:12 PM Around MKE

Hank the Dog has thoroughly monopolized the Milwaukee market's "awwwwww" coverage this month, but now he has some serious competition: Meet Lewis and Clark, the latest additions to West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary took in the c.. more

Mar 24, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

Mar 14, 2014 5:40 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more

Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—ente.. more

Feb 26, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

Not every beer outing calls for a fedora hat, double pinky rings and the loud proclamation that you “only drink imports served between 46 and 46.5 degrees Fahrenheit,” but that doesn’t mean you have to leave your discerning taste at home more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 6 Comments

One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Playwright Tyler Perry took a five-year break from live theater, but he has a lot to show for that time: He followed up his hit 2005 film debut, Diary of a Mad Black Woman , by writing and directing a whopping eight films, starring in more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Last week, UW-Milwaukee students participated in a national day of action to protest the escalating costs of higher education, and to request that UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago meet with them and consider taking a pay cut to share the burd... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

The Times Cinema this week hosts screenings of some of the hardest Oscar-nominated works to see in theaters: the shorts. This program compiles the five animated and five live-action shorts nominated for 2010, including more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more

Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Seventies icons Cheap Trick apparently have an open invite to play at Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater; they were just here in December. This week they return for another two nights. Unlike most of their peers from the more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

