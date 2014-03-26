Hank
Love and Hate at the Ballpark
The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more
Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Watch Hank The Dog Run The Sausage Race, Be Adorable
While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—ente.. more
Feb 26, 2014 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Meet Hank, The Brewers Dog You Will Be Seeing Constantly for the Next Few Weeks
Not to be outdone by the many strays of Sochi, a homeless dog wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training camp in Arizona this week, where he was taken in by team staff and treated to a bath and a vet checkup. The rest, as they say, is P... more
Feb 20, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Cheap Trick
Seventies icons Cheap Trick apparently have an open invite to play at Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater; they were just here in December. This week they return for another two nights. Unlike most of their peers from the more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Mayer w/ Michael Franti and Spearhead
John Mayer the musician is about as inoffensive as they come, sighing brazenly sentimental soul-pop like his breakthrough single “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and making occasional detours into the world of traditionalist electric blues more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee