Hannah Dugan
Vote for Hannah Dugan and Jean Kies for Milwaukee County Judge
The Shepherd is endorsing Hannah Dugan and Jean Kies in their races for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Two Milwaukee County Circuit Court Benches on the April 5 Ballot
On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee County Judicial Candidates Face Off April 3
On April 3, Milwaukee County voters will choose between Hannah Dugan and Lindsey Grady for Branch 23 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
