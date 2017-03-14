Hannah Klapperich Mueller
Waukesha Civic Theatre's Love Letter to Beethoven in '33 Variations'
33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:11 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
The Delightful Chaos of Windfall Theatre’s ‘Metromaniacs’
Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Marquette Theatre’s Otherworldly Farce
A play about ghostly mischief is filled with opportunity for theater magic, an opportunity which Marquette Theatre seizes in their production of Blithe Spirit. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:19 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Summit Players Brings ‘Shakespeare Out of a Trunk’ to Wisconsin State Parks
While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more
Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Modern Language for an Ancient War
UW-Milwaukee Theatre presented a moving rendition of Seamus Heaney’s adaptation of Sophocles’ play Philoctetes using modern lyric language to transcend the war of an ancient world to the prese,Theater more
Mar 1, 2016 4:49 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Marquette Theatre’s Hopeful ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
‘iTopia’: Digital Dystopia
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Vinchi’s Back Room Pizza
Vinchi’s Pizza (3158 S. Howell Ave.) delivers a hearty, straightforward treatment of the Italian classic. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:05 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Dining Out
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at the Milwaukee Rep
Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller A&E Feature
Dance Happening: Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center plays host to the Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company, presenting Xing, a rousing program consisting of new pieces and lasting favorites, Feb. 17 and 19. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:18 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Dance
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Welcome to '60s Laugh & Laughter in Waukesha Civic's 'Barefoot in the Park'
A tiny New York City apartment, a newlywed couple and a host of crazy neighbors complete the recipe for comedy in this long-time favorite by Neil Simon, f,Theater more
Jun 6, 2017 3:49 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Theatre Gigante Explores the Cosmos in ‘The Way Things Go’
In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Experimental Shakespeare with UWM's Peck School of the Arts
Othello. Much Ado About Nothing. At first glance, this cross section of Shakespeare’s body of work doesn’t have many similarities: One is a sweeping tragedy, the other ends in two weddings. UW-Mil,Theater more
Apr 18, 2017 3:27 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Truth and Lies in Village Playhouse's Fast-Moving 'Doll's House'
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Inspired by Milwaukee
Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more
Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Translations’ Depicts a Struggle for Understanding in 1840s Ireland
Last weekend, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department staged Translations. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:21 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Cabaret MKE Continues its Trilogy with ‘Prick of the Apothecary’
In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Growing Up with Scout Finch
To Kill A Mockingbird is a many-layered story, and Waukesha Civic’s production pushes the plotline of racism to the forefront. The experience begins with an unusually thorough curtain speech fore,Theater more
Oct 31, 2016 10:00 AM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
The Royal Players Ask "WTF?!?"
Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more
Nov 9, 2015 9:45 AM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
ACAP PlayMakers ‘Show Of Shows’ II
The Show of Shows II went beyond the positive mission of the ACAP Playmakers “to encourage people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential and acquire lifelong skills which will enable them to become contributing and valued memb... more
Oct 13, 2015 7:59 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
‘A Little Night Music’ at Waukesha Civic Theatre
Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a charming rendition of A Little Night Music through Oct. 4. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:04 AM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
A Celebration of Community
The theme of this year’s Milwaukee Latino Carnaval is “Honoring the African Diaspora.” more
Jul 14, 2015 11:13 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
‘The Scene You Need’
Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more
Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
The Hands-On Work of Telling Stories
An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more
Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
Delightful Variety with MKE Follies
The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more
May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Umbrella Group’s ‘Extremities’ Stings
Umbrella Group teamed up with The Healing Center of Milwaukee to present William Mastrosimone’s 'Extremities,' a play exploring the nature of justice, sexual violence and the human survival instinct. more
May 11, 2015 3:05 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater