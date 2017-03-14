RSS

Hannah Klapperich Mueller

33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:11 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

A play about ghostly mischief is filled with opportunity for theater magic, an opportunity which Marquette Theatre seizes in their production of Blithe Spirit. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:19 PM Theater

While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more

Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Theater

Photo by Troy Freund

In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more

May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Theater

It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more

Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

UW-Milwaukee Theatre presented a moving rendition of Seamus Heaney’s adaptation of Sophocles’ play Philoctetes using modern lyric language to transcend the war of an ancient world to the prese,Theater more

Mar 1, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

Photo by Neal Easterling

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Vinchi’s Pizza (3158 S. Howell Ave.) delivers a hearty, straightforward treatment of the Italian classic. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:05 PM Dining Out

Photo Credit: Sandy Underwood

Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Shawna Sarnowski

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center plays host to the Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company, presenting Xing, a rousing program consisting of new pieces and lasting favorites, Feb. 17 and 19. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:18 PM Dance

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A tiny New York City apartment, a newlywed couple and a host of crazy neighbors complete the recipe for comedy in this long-time favorite by Neil Simon, f,Theater more

Jun 6, 2017 3:49 PM Theater

In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Theater

Othello. Much Ado About Nothing. At first glance, this cross section of Shakespeare’s body of work doesn’t have many similarities: One is a sweeping tragedy, the other ends in two weddings. UW-Mil,Theater more

Apr 18, 2017 3:27 PM Theater

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Theater

Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more

Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Off the Cuff

Last weekend, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department staged Translations. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:21 PM Theater

In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Theater

To Kill A Mockingbird is a many-layered story, and Waukesha Civic’s production pushes the plotline of racism to the forefront. The experience begins with an unusually thorough curtain speech fore,Theater more

Oct 31, 2016 10:00 AM Theater

The Royal Mexican Players FB

Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more

Nov 9, 2015 9:45 AM Theater

The Show of Shows II went beyond the positive mission of the ACAP Playmakers “to encourage people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential and acquire lifelong skills which will enable them to become contributing and valued memb... more

Oct 13, 2015 7:59 PM Theater

Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a charming rendition of A Little Night Music through Oct. 4. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:04 AM Theater

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

The theme of this year’s Milwaukee Latino Carnaval is “Honoring the African Diaspora.” more

Jul 14, 2015 11:13 PM Off the Cuff

Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more

Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Theater

An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more

Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Off the Cuff

The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more

May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Maria Petrella

Umbrella Group teamed up with The Healing Center of Milwaukee to present William Mastrosimone’s 'Extremities,' a play exploring the nature of justice, sexual violence and the human survival instinct. more

May 11, 2015 3:05 PM Theater

