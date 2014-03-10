Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more
Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Miley Cyrus, Disgruntled Pop Star
Miley Cyrus is the Joe Biden of teen-pop singers, prone to remarkably candid, off-the-script interviews that must drive her publicists absolutely nuts. Last November she cut down her own hit single "Party in The U.S.A.," saying that despite its ch.. more
Mar 18, 2010 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Miley Cyrus @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 10
Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band wit.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Drive-By Truckers (2/25)
The Drive-By Truckers are coming to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, February 25 at 8pm. This is their first appearance at Turner Hall, make sure you are a part of the history and the future of the ,Promotions more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments
The Detroit Cobras @ Mad Planet
From their inception, the Detroit Cobras were better than the average soul and R&B cover band. In addition to playing other artists' music, they've performed a public service by digging deep i,Concert Reviews more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews
Hannah Montana
Disney struck gold with a very simple concept: A regular teen girl leads a secret double l Read your assessment results below. 15-22 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two Ways to Win Hannah Montana Tickets
Two Milwaukee institutions have taken very different approaches to awarding tickets to this weekend’s ultra-sold-out Hannah Montana concert at the Bradley Center. North Shore Bank is hosting an orderly drawing today at noon (which, despite the.. more
Jan 10, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Samson Remembered
Two major special exhibits are about to wrap up their run at the Milwaukee Public Mu chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 18 Comments