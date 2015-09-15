RSS

Hannibal Buress

Hannibal Buress discusses timely comedy, failed auditions, his leading-man ambitions and more. more

Sep 15, 2015 6:17 PM A&E Feature

 Togeneralize: Claude Chabrol was the French new wave director least interested inreinventing the grammar of filmmaking. In his later years, Chabrol continued toturn out well-made movies in the narrative tradition. One of his best .. more

Jun 3, 2014 8:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Comedy

The comedians at JD’s Comedy Café on Brady Street on March 18th rocked a holy triumvirate. A man that goes simply by the name Ole opened the show with some incite on gym etiquette and the homoerotic vibes from pushy receptionists. He set a ... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

