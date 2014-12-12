RSS

Hans Christian Andersen

aroundmke_ oldworld_bobjohnston.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Bob Johnston

Ever wondered what it would be like to celebrate Christmasin the 19th century? Even if you haven’t, Wisconsin Historical Society’s “An Old World Christmas,” now in its final weekend at OldWorld Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle), is definit.. more

Dec 12, 2014 8:26 PM Around MKE

This contemporary adaptation of Langston Hughes’ play follows the lessons learned by street-wise Baltimore teen Langston (Jacob Latimore). When his single mom (Jennifer Hudson) takes Langston to New York City to spend the holidays with his ... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

blogimage11048.jpe

Now that camping season has arrived, many of us will be tempted to buy our outdoor gear and supplies online or from national retailers rather than shop locally. In making that choice, though, customers miss an opportunity to keep a long-sta... more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES