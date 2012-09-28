RSS
Hansberry-Sands
Hansberry-Sands’ Inconsistent ‘Ceremonies’
Lonne Elder III wrote Ceremonies in Dark Old Men more than 40 years ago, but its messages regarding the “rituals” people play out time and time again, regardless of the outcome, still resonate today... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:59 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Martin Luther King, Malcom X and Hansberry-Sands
When civil rights legends Martin Luther King and Malcom X met on March 26th, 1964, it was a brief photo op. The minute or so that passed between the two men as kind of an interesting bit of fine print under a footnote to history. The two men di.. more
Jan 14, 2011 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Way of Herodotus: Travels With the Man Who Invented History (Da Capo), by Justin Marozzi
Herodotus may be the father of history, but many contemporary historians have no use for h Financial Times ,Books more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!