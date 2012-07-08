Hanson
Hanson
Since their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and they were dropped by their label, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity. more
Jul 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hanson
Since their "MMMBop" 15-minutes expired and they were dropped by their label, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity more
Mar 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Staged Readings
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
You Gotta Believe!
I literally just walked in the door from today's Brewers game that started 5 hours ago. The game was only 2 hours and 25 minutes long. About 25,000 fans sat in the stands and watched the Mets game on the JumboTron and then we watched the team cele.. more
Sep 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hanson
Since their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and their label did the inevitable, dr Strong Enough to Break ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Hanson's Surprising Durability
I've long admired Hanson for their sheer tenacity. Unlike most one-hit wonders, especially kiddie one-hit wonders, they've refused to go away, fighting tooth and nail to remain in the spotlight. Adept at turning proverbial lemons into lemonade, th.. more
Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hanson
After their 1997 mega-hit “MMMBop” ran its course, Hanson set upon the arduou Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kids in the Hall
Since their absurdist sketch comedy show ended in 1995, all five members of the Kids in t Art Muscle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 43 Comments