Happy Now?
James Bond's Toys
Asmuch as anything else, the toys James Bond plays with—those cars, boats andgizmos—drive the movies’ plots. The History Channel special “James BondGadgets” (out on DVD) examines a slew of fast, sexy, sleek and jaw-droppingdevices from the.. more
Oct 2, 2012 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Auditions: A Reduced Shakespeare History of America in Racine
Phantom Cicada Productions' staging of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) fits into a whole pantheon of different similar sketch comedy shows written by the same group. In just a few months, Racine's Over Our Head Players looks to s.. more
Sep 17, 2012 12:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Citing Sheduling Conflicts, Daughtry... well, you know how this ends
Realizing he really should have checked his calendar before committing to play the BMO Harris Pavilion, and promising that he usually doesn\'t do this but he totally forgot he had prior obligations, Daughtry has canceled his upcoming Aug. 6 show i.. more
Aug 2, 2012 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
More Pawn Stars
<p> So, some Baby Boomer waltzes into Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the setting for the popular “Pawn Stars” series, and expects to be handed $2,100 for the “Butchers” album, the notorious suppressed LP cover for the Beatles\' <em>Yesterday and T.. more
Jul 7, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
UWM moving men's basketball games back to campus
In a rather surprising move, the UWM Panthers have announced that they are moving their men's basketball games back to campus. They will now be played in the Klotsche Center.It was long thought this wouldn't be possible, as the Horizon League req.. more
Jun 27, 2012 3:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
British playwright Lucinda Coxon’s comedy, Happy Now?, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective on the challenges of surviving the modern, middle-class life... more
Nov 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
