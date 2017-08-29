Harbor House
Small Plates, Pastry and Local Ingredients on the East Side, West Side and Walker's Point
The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The Land Shall be Deluged in Blood
Writer-director-star Nate Parker is being provocative bycalling his upcoming film about the Nat Turner slave revolt The Birth of aNation. The title is meant as a rebuke to D.W. Griffith’s notorious 1915 movieof the same name, a production steep.. more
Mar 8, 2016 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Making the Most of the 4th of July
Saturday is Independence Day, and the skies are going tolight up with fireworks all across the city. There's events going on in manyparks, including parades, concerts and games. For more information about parkevents and fireworks near you, chec.. more
Jul 2, 2015 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Harbor House
Harbor House is the new kid on the block, but it already attracts loyal followers with its setting, service and seafood. New England-style seaside décor plays into the restaurant’s great views of the Calatrava. Leave the overreaching seafoo... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Johnny Winter w/ The Delta Jets
After more than 40 years on the road and a career colored by both hard knocks and critical accolades, Johnny Winter is considered a vintage blues artist—one short step away from the status of personal idols such as Muddy Waters and John Lee more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Maritime
Once coldly dismissed as yet another Promise Ring side project, local indie-rockers Mariti Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee