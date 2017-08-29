Hard Rock
Black Belt Theatre: Superbitch
With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Blame It On Cain: Big Down Under (Candy Cain’d Recordings)
Big Down Under, the second album in nine years for Milwaukee hard-rockers Blame It On Cain, reveals just how much vocals can inform the perception of a band. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:33 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Allan Holdsworth: Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection (Manifesto Records)
The two-CD collection titled Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection—a condensed version of the 12-disc box set titled The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever—contains 28 songs chosen by Holdsworth that reflect the guitarist’s pioneering and co... more
May 30, 2017 2:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Unity: The Unity (Steamhammer/SPV)
If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more
May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Heart @ The Riverside Theater
Heart delivered a trio of Zeppelin covers during an epic encore Monday night at the Riverside Theater. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Chevelle Keep Progressing on ‘La Gargola’
Chevelle is part of a vanishing breed in rock ’n’ roll: a hard rock band that is signed to a major label. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:58 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Walker’s All-You-Can-Grab Campaign Cash
For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more
Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
3ball MTY w/ Jazz Da Playboy @ The Rave
Regional Mexican styles arguably make for the most folkloric music on commercial U.S. radio nowadays. That a trio of teenage DJs could have made a major impression more
Jun 24, 2013 1:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Redd Kross @ Cactus Club
Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more
Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Why Are So Many Hard-Rock Singers Replaceable?
After weeks of rumors, Velvet Revolver announced yesterday that it was parting with singer Scott Weiland. Slash’s group will carry on with another singer. I’ve resisted asking this question for years for fear of sounding naive, but what is .. more
Apr 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Festival of Films in French
French may be the language of love, but tonight, it’s also the language of choice f Gabrielle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
