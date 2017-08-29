RSS

Hard Rock

With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Album Reviews

Big Down Under, the second album in nine years for Milwaukee hard-rockers Blame It On Cain, reveals just how much vocals can inform the perception of a band. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

The two-CD collection titled Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection—a condensed version of the 12-disc box set titled The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever—contains 28 songs chosen by Holdsworth that reflect the guitarist’s pioneering and co... more

May 30, 2017 2:08 PM Album Reviews

If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more

May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Heart delivered a trio of Zeppelin covers during an epic encore Monday night at the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo Credit: Andrew Barkules

Chevelle is part of a vanishing breed in rock ’n’ roll: a hard rock band that is signed to a major label. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:58 PM Music Feature

For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more

Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Taking Liberties

Regional Mexican styles arguably make for the most folkloric music on commercial U.S. radio nowadays. That a trio of teenage DJs could have made a major impression more

Jun 24, 2013 1:21 PM Concert Reviews

Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more

Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

After weeks of rumors, Velvet Revolver announced yesterday that it was parting with singer Scott Weiland. Slash’s group will carry on with another singer. I’ve resisted asking this question for years for fear of sounding naive, but what is .. more

Apr 2, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

French may be the language of love, but tonight, it’s also the language of choice f Gabrielle ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

After plenty of Oasis-styled sibling rivalry, Chevelle’sPete and Sam Loeffler split King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

