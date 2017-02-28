Hardcore Punk
Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene (Akashic Books), by Scott Crawford
When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Books
The Devil Wears Prada w/ As I Lay Dying, The Chariot and For Today @ The Rave
Amid the applause on Good Friday's As I Lay Dying/The Devil Wears Prada co-headlining bill at The Rave, there were, as might be expected at a metal concert, some devil's horns hand gestures thrown skyward by enthused more
Apr 1, 2013 12:00 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Strange Matter w/ Brain Tumors, Total Trash and Soup Moat @ Quarters Rock ’N’ Roll Palace
First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more
Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews